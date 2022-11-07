Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.71. Lufax shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 245,815 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. CLSA downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Lufax Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

