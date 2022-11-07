Lumentum (LITE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 guidance at $1.45-1.70 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.45-$1.70 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LITE stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $108.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

