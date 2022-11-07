Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $13.74 on Friday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $18,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 25.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $47,505,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

