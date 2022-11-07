M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

