Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.06 million. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGE stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

