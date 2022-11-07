Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.49 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $333.49 million and $244,899.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.91 or 0.99992481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008374 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00047162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00250662 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000524 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95,654.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.