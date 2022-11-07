MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

