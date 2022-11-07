Mammoth Price Down 93.9% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 39.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $366.09 million and $23,222.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 93.9% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,673.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00047369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022870 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00251746 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.07265512 USD and is down -15.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,857.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

