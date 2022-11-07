Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.