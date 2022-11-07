Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAPGF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

