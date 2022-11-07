Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $32.17 Average PT from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 127,225 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 472,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

