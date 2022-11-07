Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 2,673 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

THG traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.41. 162,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,934,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after buying an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

