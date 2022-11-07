Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 2,673 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
THG traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.41. 162,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
