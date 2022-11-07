MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $112.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.65 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.