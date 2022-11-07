Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MAXR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,524. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

