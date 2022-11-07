McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1,520.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.10. The stock has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

