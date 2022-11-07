Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 354.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atkore by 684.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

ATKR opened at $93.35 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

