Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $236.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.