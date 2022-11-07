Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $144.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

