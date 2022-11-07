Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $264.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.