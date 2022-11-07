Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

