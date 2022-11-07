Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $310.53 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

