Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zscaler by 142.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

