MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 12,165 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.47% of Green Plains worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Green Plains by 1,032.8% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,452,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,323,920 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Green Plains by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 106.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Green Plains stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. 13,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,285. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

