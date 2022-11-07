MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 89,635 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,635 shares during the period. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,345,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,555 shares of company stock valued at $516,940. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

