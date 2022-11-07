MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,530 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust makes up 1.9% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,947,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

