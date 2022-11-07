Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 278,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 78,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
META traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 2,418,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.
META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
