Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 278,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 78,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.75. 2,418,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $353.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

