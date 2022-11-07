Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itaú Unibanco

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Itaú Unibanco to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.
META has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.
Shares of META opened at $93.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
