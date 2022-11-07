Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

IBM traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $138.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.