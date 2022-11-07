Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

