Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 5,990 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,024,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $209.26. 77,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.