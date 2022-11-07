Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,045. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.49 and a 200-day moving average of $443.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $697.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 363.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

