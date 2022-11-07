Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 994,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,416,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.