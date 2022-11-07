Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average of $329.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

