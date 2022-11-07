Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,574. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

