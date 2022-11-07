MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $74.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

