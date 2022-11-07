Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
MTRAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Metro Price Performance
MTRAF stock remained flat at $52.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416. Metro has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
