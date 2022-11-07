M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPUF. Barclays lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 195 ($2.25) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

