Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.51 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $103.51 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for $39.70 or 0.00192944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 38.9417816 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $170,575.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

