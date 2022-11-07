Mina Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.81 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Mina has a market capitalization of $521.90 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 733,492,690 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 733,010,443.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.72185208 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $22,418,938.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

