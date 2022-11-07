Mizuho Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

HOOD stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,915 shares of company stock worth $957,876. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,581,000 after buying an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,691,000 after buying an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,743,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

