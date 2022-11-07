Moonbeam Price Tops $0.50 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $215.20 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00085969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006386 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,133,902 coins and its circulating supply is 430,642,628 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

