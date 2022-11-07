Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 662.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

MS stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

