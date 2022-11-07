Morgan Stanley Raises GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €37.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

GEAGY stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

