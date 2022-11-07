Morgan Stanley Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $22.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.57. 1,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,484. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $786.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

