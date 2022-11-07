Morgan Stanley Trims U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Target Price to $3.00

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USXGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

USX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 366.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

