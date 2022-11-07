Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 2,167 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,425. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

