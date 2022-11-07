Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,943,000 after buying an additional 232,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,954,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

