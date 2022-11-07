Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.15. 144,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

