Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.41. 15,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,401. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

