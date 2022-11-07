Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 349,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,095,061. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

