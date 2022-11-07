Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 1.5 %

MPAA stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares in the company, valued at $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,526 shares of company stock worth $864,962 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 101,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

