Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 1.5 %
MPAA stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after buying an additional 101,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
